Ventimiglia – It is from a dead And Of seriously injured the balance of the accident which occurred around 11.10 pm inside the Balzi Rossi tunnel near the border with France.

The victim would be a French citizen, while an Italian was hospitalized in serious condition at the Santa Corona hospital in Pietra Ligure where he was transported by the 118 Grifo helicopter, which landed in Bordighera.

The two men they were each traveling on their own scooters when they collided head-on for reasons still being investigated by the carabinieri. The tunnel was closed to traffic for about two hours.