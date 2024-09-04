The Ventimiglia Railway Police, as part of a complex investigation activity resulting from several reports and in particular from two reports of theft, presented by travellers who had just arrived at the station and concerning objects forgotten on the trains, under the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Imperia, has formally investigated three train cleaners for the continuing crime of aggravated theft committed in competition.

Since last January, Polfer agents had been paying particular attention to three employees of the company that, under contract for Trenitalia SpA, operates the cleaning and sanitization service inside regional trains arriving at Ventimiglia Station.

The activity allowed to ascertain some of the thefts, in particular of smartphones and bags momentarily forgotten on board the train by the travellers who, shortly after, not finding the object anymore, had complained about its disappearance, as well as to verify the methods of the actions of the responsible people who, acting in concert, had taken the passengers’ material and, hiding it in the clothes they were wearing, had stolen it by temporarily placing it in the lockers of the rooms used as changing rooms of the company they belonged to.

The search carried out on the perpetrators allowed the discovery and seizure of part of the stolen goods, hidden in two lockers used by one of the three perpetrators, including smartphones, telephone earphones, car keys and other material that will be the subject of further investigations.

The activity, currently under investigation by investigators, has allowed the three cleaners to be investigated, whose presumption of innocence is preserved.