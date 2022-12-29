Child beaten in Ventimiglia, makes himself a companion grandmother

The companion of the grandmother of the 6-year-old boy found seriously injured in Ventimiglia on the morning of last December 19th. The man was interrogated at length yesterday afternoon by the public prosecutor. According to what is learned, he would have beaten the child, currently hospitalized with a reserved prognosis in the hospital Gaslini of Genoa, but it is still not clear why. The man had presented himself yesterday at the police station a Ventimigliaaccompanied by his lawyer, to make spontaneous statements.

On the morning of December 19, the child was entrusted to the custody of his grandmother and her partner. The couple had said that, due to a moment of distraction, they had lost sight of the little one and then found him near the house in the street, but injured. The child had been picked up by his grandmother’s companion and taken by car to his father’s workplace, at least 2 kilometers away from the place of discovery: the man spoke of an investment by a pirated car, but the cameras in the area had not detected the passage of vehicles. The boy suffered fractures to eight vertebrae and an arm, spleen injuries and a collapsed lung.

Child beaten by grandmother’s partner, also investigated

But there is a second name in the suspect register. In addition to the companion of the paternal grandmother, the Imperia Public Prosecutor’s Office also investigated the grandmother: a necessary act, this, to clarify the many obscure points that still exist around the story. The interrogation of the woman can thus take place with the defense guarantees in the presence of a trusted lawyer of hers. To coordinate the investigations, conducted by the police station of Ventimigliais the prosecutor Maria Paola Marrali.

According to reports from Ansa, the little boy would have been brutally attacked for disobeying an order from the man: the child would have entered a room where his grandmother’s partner was instead of staying in another area of ​​the house. According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, the child would have been kicked and even hit with a curtain rod. Beatings that caused him very serious traumas for which he is still hospitalized at the Gaslini hospital in Genoa, in a pharmacological coma and with a reserved prognosis. It was the child’s father who alerted the rescuers to whom the couple initially told that they had found the child lying in the street, probably hit by a pirated car.

