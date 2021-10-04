The prosecutor’s prosecutor’s office served the documents. Now the request for indictment. Accused of murder is Domenico Pellegrino, son of the boss of the ‘Ndrangheta Giovanni. The victim Joseph Fedele was a former restaurateur from Beausoleil. Drug-related motive

Ventimiglia – Murder with theaggravating mafia. The accusation is confirmed for Domenico Pellegrino, the 24-year-old from Bordighera arrested on 23 December 2020 for killing Joseph Fedele, a 60-year-old former restaurateur from Beausoleil, with two gunshots. The district anti-mafia prosecutor has closed the investigation into the crime, and by the end of October the request for indictment may already arrive.

The murder