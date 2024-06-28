A month and a half after the official announcement made by Flavio Briatore in Ventimiglia, the Twiga in Baia Beniamin officially opened its doors yesterday. In the splendid setting of the bay of the same name, even if the real name is “Darsenun”, the venue did not disappoint expectations. Welcoming, elegant in its simplicity, the new Twiga has chosen the colors of the earth and the sun for the furnishings: yellow and ochre next to cream white.









To welcome the guests, led by the mayor of Ventimiglia Flavio Di Muro and his council, a brand new kitchen, an area dedicated to the grill, about fifteen sunbeds on the private beach. But no significant changes compared to the traditional Baia Beniamin restaurant, for years a point of reference for customers and VIPs of the French Riviera. Host Flavio Briatore, arrived shortly after 1:30 p.m. To those who expected a more explosive debut, the managers of the restaurant responded: «Today is a private appointment. We never do a real inauguration, but we open the doors to traditional guests».