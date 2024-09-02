The sea has returned a body. The body, in the early afternoon, was found on the cliffs of the tourist port Cala del Forte in Ventimiglia. The coroner and the police forces are on site. It could be the body of a man who disappeared in recent days from Imperia, but there is currently no confirmation. The body was transported to the cliffs by the current. Initial checks have allowed us to ascertain that it is a man, of Caucasian race, with a small cut on the forehead that is compatible with the impact against the rocks. The body was only partially dressed and no identifying elements have been found at the moment.