Technology against viruses such as Covid-19 is also used in operating theaters

The technology filters out microscopic particles, the aerosols that defy gravity and are often used as taxis by viruses, in closed rooms – and thus render the pathogens harmless. The filter, which is also used in operating theaters, catches 99.995 percent of all viruses.

In just two months, the company brought the device, which looks like a stacked freezer-refrigerator combination, to market maturity. You could rely on decades of experience in air treatment and filtering in operating theaters and clean room production systems, because the manufacturer’s core competencies also lie in filter technology. The individual components such as fans, patented silencers, pre and Hepa filters were therefore practically on the shelf.

The demand is immense and the supply is nowhere near enough

The air purifier can be set up without specialist staff and is maintenance-free. It reports every two years if the pressure loss becomes too high and the Hepa filter has to be replaced. The question remains, why not have such a device in every restaurant and school class for a long time. In any case, it shouldn’t fail because of the costs. Around 3,500 euros are due for one system per classroom. The fact that hardly anything has happened so far is also due to a decisive factor: the market has been swept clean. Jung: “We can build a total of 100 devices per week in the Neukirchen-Vluyn works and at Trox X-Fans in Bad Hersfeld.” In addition, there is production in the subsidiaries in China, Brazil, Spain, Switzerland and Great Britain.

“Germany would be well advised to retrofit schools and daycare centers quickly”

But that is by no means enough, says Jung: “In the first three weeks after the product launch in late summer, we already had 7,000 inquiries. Now one city in southern Germany alone wanted 3,500 devices. ”Other manufacturers are similar.

He thinks about the future: “Germany would be well advised to legally stipulate the mechanical ventilation of buildings.” And to retrofit schools and daycare centers quickly. Because not only all virologists agree: “The next virus is sure to come.”