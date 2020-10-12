W.hen teachers tell their students that they should dress warmly, the youngsters have usually not thought about the weather; rather the next school work. But the metaphor of the phrase will probably only be of secondary importance in the coming months. Rather, the educators are serious.

The students should dress warmly; Arm yourself with jackets, sweaters, scarves, thick socks and the like so that they don’t freeze. “For face-to-face lessons with full classes, we have to practice a different form of the Corona rules, because we cannot keep the distance in regular lessons. That is why regular ventilation is actually more important, ”said Susanne Lin-Klitzing, Chairwoman of the German Association of Philologists, WELT. She had previously been in the “Bild” newspaper expressed accordingly.

“It is important that the classrooms are regularly ventilated from side to side, especially if we do not get any accompanying room air purifiers, and then there is a draft. So that we can all get through the winter as healthy as possible, the ‘onion principle’ is now important when it comes to clothing. ”What at first sounds like strange advice has even been officially announced by a minister.

Lower Saxony’s Minister of Education and Cultural Affairs, Hendrik Tonne (SPD) wrote a letter to the students a few days ago and advised them to ventilate: “So please be prepared for it to get a little cooler in between, and dress warm enough, or have a jacket or a sweater to put on. “

The education ministers of the federal states have given schools a rule of 20 minutes as a guide for regular ventilation of the rooms. In a hearing at the Standing Conference of the Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs, the majority of hygiene experts and virologists came to the conclusion that the dangerous aerosol formation, i.e. the concentration of viruses in the air, could only be prevented if it was not only aired after each school lesson, which normally lasts 45 minutes . So every lesson is interrupted at least once. It should draw for three to five minutes. Then it’s time to open the windows and doors, turn on the jackets – there is restlessness, the noise level rises, lessons are out of the question during this time.

In the course of a normal school day, this can then be the case around 15 times. Not for chilblains and hypochondriacs. Jacket on, jacket off, freeze, sweat, freeze. “Nobody knows for sure whether this will really bring the desired benefit, it remains a poke in the fog”, says Heinz-Peter Meidinger, head of the German Teachers’ Association. In his opinion, devices that reduce CO 2 -Measure the concentration in the classrooms and give the teachers a clear orientation as to when they need to open the window.

But these devices are in great demand, the delivery times for the affordable models are now long, and winter could be over by the time they are delivered. The second alternative is actually not one either. Ventilation systems, especially mobile ones, are also in demand. And in contrast to the CO 2 – Traffic lights are also expensive. For a device you have to calculate easily 2500 euros. And to achieve a sufficient effect by circulating the air three or four times in an hour, there must be two of them in each room. There are around 500,000 classrooms in Germany. “Production would have had to start at the beginning of the pandemic in order to meet this demand, and hardly any country wants to pay for the acquisition,” says Meidinger.

In many schools, the “ventilation break” cannot be implemented

The school authorities would be responsible, who are also responsible for the heating and the windows, i.e. the school buildings. So far only Bavaria has announced a program to purchase and upgrade ventilation systems; many others see themselves financially unable to meet the short-term demand.

So all that remains is ventilation. Lin-Klitzing knows of teachers who have already tracked down suitable pieces of music of the appropriate duration in order to structure the ventilation break. “People like to play ‘Wind of Change’ or Bach’s ‘Air’. In general, it must be clear that ventilation costs lesson time. It is to be complained that in many municipalities it was neglected to check the windows in the summer to see whether they could be opened properly at all.

Ventilation is often difficult because the windows on higher floors can only be tilted, so nobody should fall out. The numerous energetic renovations of school buildings in recent years are now unfortunately proving to be problematic. “The newly renovated buildings are so airtight that there is no air exchange at all, unless the windows are open,” says Meidinger. He expects that the school authorities will face sharply rising energy costs this year. “We literally heat out the window.”

Like Lin-Klitzing, he demands that the ministers of education think about the months after winter. “We have to think about the final exams today,” says the philologist. “When planning who should be vaccinated against Corona first, you have to weigh carefully. After the medical staff, teachers should be given preferential treatment and vaccinated early if they choose to. And the students in the final classes should also be thought of in good time. “Meidinger agrees:” After the doctors and nurses, the teachers should be vaccinated. “Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) has also suggested preferential treatment for teachers.

Vaccinating all students quickly, however, is a difficult undertaking. Purely quantitative. Eleven million young people go to school in Germany. Meidinger estimates that there are currently around 70,000 to 80,000 of them in corona quarantine. I’m afraid the number will rise sharply. ”The affected students are not all infected, but mostly have to stay at home because of infections in their environment. There is no exact list of how many students are currently absent from classes because of an illness or contact with an infected person. The countries do not report the value centrally, and indeed they often do not even have a precise overview of the situation themselves.

Overall, however, there is a worrying trend, according to Meidinger. “After the summer vacation, infections were mostly brought into the schools from outside. But now we have to realize that there has been a significant increase in cases that have happened at or in the school environment. ”

A step-by-step plan has already been adopted in Berlin, which provides for a step-by-step withdrawal of face-to-face teaching should the situation worsen. And Hessen is already considering voluntarily providing 25 percent of the lessons in the upper level digitally again – if teachers and upper level courses want that and are equipped for it. The free space could then be used by the lower-grade students. Because there is still an alternative to constant ventilation: fewer students in one room.