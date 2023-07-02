From the high terrace of Katta Alonso, 70, you can see the horseshoe-shaped bay of Quintero-Puchuncaví (pop. 40,000; Valparaíso, Chile) from end to end. The quaint home’s front yard is the Pacific Ocean and the back yard is an orchard with quince, apple, and peach trees. But she does not eat the products that surround her. She doesn’t dare. She doesn’t trust. And it is that they are the fruit of the sea and land of one of the five sacrifice zones of Chile, as the areas where the massive concentration of polluting industries harms the health of the community are known. “Our soils are riddled with volatile organic compounds and our fish with heavy metals. If I want to eat seafood, I buy the frozen ones from the supermarket, ”says the president of Women of Slaughter Zones with her hoarse voice, the product of a persistent respiratory disease.

Alonso lives in the town of Ventanas, with about 2,500 inhabitants, in the municipality of Puchuncaví, 150 kilometers north of Santiago. It is part of a coastal route of colorful towns with low houses that usually live from tourism, fishing and agriculture. But the Ventanas spa breaks with the aesthetics of coves and cultivated fields. A 158-meter chimney that no longer works –from Codelco, the main copper producer in the world–, welcomes an industrial pole built in the middle of the last century that has expanded and diversified over the decades. Thermoelectric plants, oil refineries, distributors of chemical products, are part of the 16 companies that concentrate their facilities in about five kilometers from the bay.

The aerial view shows the main chimney of Codelco Ventanas, which has become a symbol of “sacrificial zones.” Cristian Soto Quiroz

On May 31, Codelco closed its Ventanas copper smelter. The first cessation of operations of a state-owned copper plant responded to a historic lawsuit from residents due to the series of episodes of massive poisoning in the population. The plant was one of the main responsible for the emission of sulfur dioxide. The decision of the Government of Gabriel Boric and the Executive of Codelco was widely applauded by environmentalists and generated great expectations. One month after the closure, however, despite the consensus on the importance of the measure, reality continues to hit the lives of the inhabitants hard. Here, in this place, people conceive of the closure only as a first step to recover the decontaminated sky, sea and air of the bay.

“The story was that Codelco was closing and this was going to be Eden. But they closed, we had a week and a half with supervigilance to the companies, and even so, more than 75 daily cases of intoxicated students were registered in the schools, ”says Carlos Muñoz, spokesman for the Center for Parents of Subsidized Schools of Quinteros, referring to the contaminants of the rest of the companies that are operating. “Schools have been transforming into a place where you don’t know what the hell is going to happen at 11 in the morning. The teachers have become experts in psychology and smell. The first preventive measure is intuition. ‘There is a smell’, they say. We look at the ventilation condition of the bay to infer if we are going to have an episode the next day. It is almost sailing looking at the stars. We are the same as 2018″, adds Muñoz, referring to the almost 1,400 patients treated for poisoning in less than two months five years ago at the Quintero Hospital.

“The monitoring systems in some schools tell us that there is a presence, among other things, of benzene, a carcinogenic agent that greatly weakens the immune system,” says Muñoz, father of three children who have been intoxicated without knowing what, and who they were never called to follow up. “Recently we managed to classify symptoms such as vomiting, dizziness, muscle numbness as gas poisoning. But we don’t know what gases”, says Alonso.

Carlos Muñoz, spokesman for the center for parents of subsidized private schools, is on the outskirts of the Alonso de Quintero school. Cristian Soto Quiroz

Identifying the volatile pollutants emitted by the companies of the industrial complex is the flag raised by fishermen, activists, teachers, and merchants. Also the Supreme Court, which in 2019 ordered immediate compliance with this and 14 other measures in the Quintero-Puchuncaví bay. Almost four years later, the lack of action is evident. The Ministry of the Environment assures EL PAÍS that the implementation of the public air quality monitoring network will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023 in the municipalities of Concón, Quintero and Puchuncaví. There will be 14 new stations; three of them will have continuous monitoring of all regulated contaminants.

“We highlight the incorporation of the monitoring of Volatile Organic Compounds for two to 12 carbons, with special emphasis on BTEX (benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene)”, they point out from the ministry. The primary quality standard for benzene was recently approved and the secondary one is soon to be approved, “which could determine the saturation of the territory with some of these new regulated pollutants, in which case mitigation mechanisms must be applied,” adds the ministry led by Minister Maisa Rojas.

Companies came to the bay with the promise of bringing development to the area. In terms of employment, only 6.6% of the population of Quintero and Puchuncaví works in the industrial sector, according to a report by the National Institute of Human Rights published in 2018. The multidimensional poverty rate in Puchuncaví reaches 28%, 10 points higher than the national average; and 32% of households do not have access to basic services, 18 points above the average. “Growth never got here. We don’t even have a sewage plant. The feces go to the beach. We are talking about an OECD country, which should meet the standards recommended by the WHO”, says regional councilor Carlos Vega – a regional government position, with regulatory and supervisory powers – who worked all his life at sea, like his father. and his grandfather.

On a walk along the coastline, Vega points out the restaurants and houses where his relatives lived. All the buildings are abandoned. News of the poisonings killed tourism and wealthy residents went elsewhere. The merchants of the nearby resorts of Maitencillo, Cachagua and Zapallar stopped buying from the fishermen of the bay, although there are some who still manage to sell them their locos or hake for a third of what they charged in the past. “The new neighbors are poorer and the tourists who arrive have very low incomes. Ventanas became impoverished”, laments Vega with the sea in the background. Despite the health crisis, the town does not have its own hospital and Quintero’s, although close, is a complexity 4 health center, the lowest category.

The desalination plant, the new project in the bay

Vega visits from time to time the intake of the Federation of Fishermen Bahía Narau at the entrance to the works of the desalination plant of the company Aguas Pacífico, on the other side of the highway from the industrial complex. The dozens of fishermen have been trying for two months to prevent the Aconcagua project that obtained the maritime concession for 50 years from being carried out. “This is the icing on the cake. We don’t want more companies to come, we want the ones that are to start leaving and recover our bay”, they explain around a stove that heats teapots with coffee, already at night. They are concerned that the salt they expel will impact the marine ecosystem and that they will take the water to other places, when the area is hit by drought.

Mauricio Alegría, director of sustainability at Aguas Pacífico, explains via Zoom that the project complies with environmental regulations and that the impacts “are not significant and are in a limited area.” He emissary – the tube through which the salt will be expelled into the sea – is more than 750 meters long and the discharge area will be six meters. “Then the same concentrations of salt in the Pacific Ocean are maintained. There are no chemical or temperature changes,” he notes. Twice a year they will deliver a surveillance plan to the Chilean Navy to account for the environmental effects on the maritime ecosystem.

Fishing boats on the Ventanas cove. The activity for this type of boats is almost nil. Cristian Soto Quiroz

The bulk of the water will go to the Metropolitan Region, mandated by its main client, Anglo American. Alegría affirms that they are closing an agreement with localities of Puchuncaví to deliver water with a subsidized value through rural services. Ventanas is not part because it belongs to a concession territory of Esval, the Valparaíso sanitation company. In negotiations with the fishermen, Aguas Pacífico is offering them training and project development. They have a budget of 3,000 million pesos (3.7 million dollars) for the first 10 years. “We are also working to transfer the patent for Aguas Pacífico de Las Condes [un municipio acomodado de la capital] to Puchuncavi. This is a direct benefit for the development of the community”, points out Alegría. One of the biggest complaints from the activists is that the industries in the bay do not pay the patent in the area.

The Terram Foundation, dedicated to carrying out studies and promoting sustainable development, defends the freezing of the industrial park. “It cannot be that with the contamination that exists in the air, water, and soil, new projects are still being admitted for evaluation,” its director, Flavia Liberona, criticized in El PAÍS. President Boric mentioned in the recent Public Account before Congress the commitment to green hydrogen in cities like Quintero so that “they can close their thermoelectric plants without losing jobs and improve their quality of life.” In 2021, the Bahía Quintero Green Hydrogen project, by the GNL Quintero, Enagas and Acciona companies, did not pass the administrative admissibility stage of the Environmental Assessment Service (SEA).

After the refusal of the SEA, the companies GNL Quintero, Enagas and Acciona withdrew from the evaluation process, according to this newspaper. But the ghost of new industrial projects haunts the bay. “It is unfair that we have this burden, when they can be done in different parts of the country. This amount is impossible,” Alonso says on his terrace overlooking the industrial cordon, which makes the privileged view ugly.

The wide panoramic view allows you to see the remnants of what was the spa, famous for its calm waters due to the shape of the bay. In one corner, the fishermen keep their boats that, when there is wind, go out to sea in search of fish and shellfish to sell. On the opposite side, piers and huge infrastructures jut out into the sand. The view of the picturesque house is a postcard of Ventanas past and present.