Vent aims to bring an ever younger clientele closer to its brand and to do so it has created a special promotional companion that combines the purchase of a 50 cc model from its range with a Promotion Kit worth 500 euros. The new promotion has been activated from Vent and will last until next September 30th. To date there are five models between Motard and Enduroavailable in version steel frame And aluminum (RR versions).

The Motard is also available in LOWRIDE version with saddle and lowered suspension of a good 9 cm compared to standard version. Motorcycles with a soul, engaging and 100% made in Italy. The perception by touching and guiding them is definitely impactful and is able to stimulate the same emotions towards young users as ours Mechanics of Emotions they try to build them. Over the past two years the range produced to Introbio with Minarelli engine has conquered the European market, with a clear prevalence of the Motard version which has become the perfect bike for individual transport, both for school and for leisure. The youngest have chosen, and continue to choose, the quality and reliability of DERAPAGE And BAJA 50.

I’m four extra benefits designed for this promotionin addition to the possibility of buying the motorcycles with a “small” installment at Zero Interest and in 24 months: Vent RACING jersey (from the Official Team), MANGA graphic kit tribute to the Japanese animated film AKIRA by Katsuhiro Ōtomom Kit Uso Competizione (for mandatory use on the track and not on the road), Courses on the track or on dirt with the two Vent Academy Enduro and Motard, held by qualified instructors.