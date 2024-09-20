In recent months, in The United States, mainly with the large heat waves that brought the summer season, Different species of insects could be seen which were not common in the country, and which are now beginning to worry the population because they are seen more and more frequently.

In this sense, many people are on alert for the appearance of a good number of joro spiders in several states of the USA., which are known as flying spiders but, as reported Telemundo, They are harmless to humans despite his unfriendly appearance.

Some of them had already been seen in several states a few months ago, but now the date when they reproduce most frequently is approaching and it will not be unusual to come across them: Their breeding season is from September to October.and became increasingly common.

At the time just mentioned, They can lay between 400 and 500 eggs.so it will not be unusual to see them anywhere in the United States. They have fangs and venom, often their color is yellow.red, blue-green, brown or black, and does not pose a major threat to people.

A joro spider is seen with increasing frequency in the United States. Photo:iStock Share

All about the joro spiders in the United States



According to the official website of the joro spiders, whose scientific name is Trichonephila clavata, they are large orb-weaving spiders originally from Asia that were introduced into the United States in 2014 and have the peculiarity that Males and females have different appearances.

In the case of The males are small, approximately 0.63 centimeters long. and brown in color“Its abdomen is a lopsided oval with two long yellowish stripes on either side and a dark brown stripe in the middle,” they explain on the portal, adding that its cephalothorax is light brown with two long dark brown stripes on either side.

Instead, Females measure up to more than 3 centimeters long and their abdomen is yellow with wide green bands. bluish on the back (dorsal) and yellow and red markings on the ventral (belly) side, while the legs are long and black, often with yellow bands.