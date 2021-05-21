The mostly peaceful protests against the government of Iván Duque in Colombia, which are now three weeks old, have also left several scenes of urban warfare. The violent clashes between protesters and police last weekend in Popayán were particularly disturbing, with a city illuminated at dawn by fires that still burned, tanks that charged civilians at full speed and riot police using a sophisticated system of multiple launch of rockets.

On the asphalt of Popayán, another young protester died that Friday. The 23-year-old student Sebastián Quintero Munera was hit in the neck by a stun grenade thrown by the riot police. As a result of that death, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights called for the State of Colombia to respect life and human rights, and warned on the indiscriminate use of weapons considered “less lethal” by the public forces. Such use, the IACHR maintains, should be discouraged due to the impossibility of controlling the direction of the impact and its effects.

In that chaotic day, the images of agents of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad launching multiple projectiles from the ground and horizontally, flooded social networks. It is the Venom system, questioned by various organizations. Human Rights Watch had already denounced the use of this device to disperse crowds and had corroborated that also in Bogotá the public force has used tanks with these projectiles aimed at protesters.

“We do not know any antecedents of the use of this multi-projectile launcher in any other country in Latin America,” says José Miguel Vivanco, director for the Americas at HRW. “It is a weapon with indiscriminate effects and, therefore, it is completely inappropriate for peaceful or mostly peaceful demonstrations. Furthermore, the Colombian police are using this weapon in a dangerous way. Tear gas cartridges and stun guns should always be fired in a parabolic way, and not directly at the protesters, as is happening in Colombia, ”he says. Although they are considered “less lethal” weapons, using them in this way is risky and could cause serious injuries and even deaths, beware.

The Venom system can spread large amounts of irritating chemicals over a wide area almost instantly. Using it in residential areas, and during the pandemic, it can be especially dangerous, warns the Omega Research Foundation, based in England, which investigates the manufacture and trade of arms and their use in human rights violations. The organization agrees that “the use of these weapons in law enforcement is not necessary from a tactical point of view and has, by nature, an indiscriminate effect.”

In a response to Congress, the Defense Ministry has detailed that the Venom system, made up of 30 launcher tubes, costs $ 118,000, and each cartridge, which can produce roars, flashes or tear effects, another $ 71. “The launch is parabolic, therefore, there is no direct impact,” defended the national police, who assures that it is contemplated in international protocols. The idea is that the cartridge explodes in the air and does not hit people, but in many of the videos those precautions are not observed.

Although the Venom is a novelty in this wave of protests, the theoretically “non-lethal” weapons of the Colombian security forces have already been questioned in other high-profile episodes of excessive use of force. During the 2019 demonstrations, a riot police projectile killed high school student Dilan Cruz during a peaceful march in the center of Bogotá, and last September two patrolmen subjected Law student Javier Ordóñez to incessant discharges of taser Despite his pleas, in images that unleashed public anger. Ordóñez later died in police custody, a victim of multiple torture, and that crime caused two nights of riots in the Colombian capital.

The controversy over the projectile launcher is part of the broader debate on police brutality that has dominated public discussion in recent weeks. The abuses of the uniformed men led both the Senate and the House of Representatives to summon on Monday and Tuesday two separate debates of motion of censure to the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano, for “the war treatment that has been given to social mobilization ”. The Attorney General’s Office has reported that it is conducting 71 inquiries against members of the police for alleged human rights violations, while HRW has received credible reports of 55 deaths since the protests began on April 28. The evidence indicates that the public force would be responsible for 14 homicides.

It also comes amid a wave of external criticism of Colombia for the repression, which led to the resignation of the chancellor. As part of the multiple objections that the international community has aired, more than fifty US congressmen sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in which they asked the Joe Biden Administration to suspend assistance to the Colombian police. . “Colombia’s security forces, especially its National Police, are more unleashed than we have ever seen: hundreds of citizen videos show the aggressive and indiscriminate use of lethal and non-lethal weapons against citizens in ways that violate both Colombian law and the international norms of human right ”, they assure.

