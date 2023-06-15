After the box office success of its predecessors, Venom 3 You already have everything ready to appear on the big screen. The movie starring Tom Hardy has already started the countdown, and fans around the world are wondering if spider-man will have some involvement. And it is that previously there was a nod from the directors to bring both characters together.

When will “Venom 3” be released?

According to information from Variety, “Venom 3” will be released in October 2024, following the line of the two previous films: Venom It was released on October 5, 2018, and Part 2 was released on October 7, 2021. Specifically, there are the same number of years between the first two films as between the second and third.

Tom Hardy (Eddy Brock) is the protagonist of the classic symbiote from Marvel comics. Photo: Marvel/Sony

The information about the probable release date of the third part of “Venom” arose from some statements by Juno Templeone of the new names in the cast for this installment, who indicated that the filming of the film will begin “very, very soon” and admitted that she feels “excited.”

And, although there is no confirmed date from Sony, it is known that the person in charge of directing “Venom 3” will be Kelly Marcelwho was a screenwriter for the first two parts and who also worked on other important projects such as “Cruella” and “50 Shades of Grey”.

In one of the post credit scenes of “Venom 2” the possibility of a possible crossover with Spider-Man is presented. Photo: Marvel/Sony

Why are there rumors of a crossover with Spider-Man in “Venom 3”?

In one of the post credit scenes of “Venom: Carnage Unleashed” Eddy Brock (Tom Hardy) can be seen in a hotel room, when, suddenly, he teleports to another place, where on television he can see the precise moment in which Spider-Man’s identity was revealed, which aroused a strange feeling on the part of the symbiote.

This gave rise to fans of the spider man around the world to start rumors about a possible meeting between the two characters, who are two great enemies in the world of comics. This would make possible a hypothetical meeting between Tom Hardy and Tom Holland, either in the third part of “Venom” or in the fourth film, already confirmed, of “Spider-Man”.