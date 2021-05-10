Venom: Let There Be Carnage He had us waiting for a long time for new details about what we will see on the day of its premiere, although the end of the first film gave us several clues.

After surviving the deadly hunt, Eddie brock and the symbiote managed to strengthen ties and now live in harmony, even with people in their neighborhood.

Everything seems to go in peace until Venom He must face a new threat, this time in the form of another mortal alien that many of us expected to see on screen. Yes, we mean Carnage.

Venom: Let The Be Carnage finally released his first trailer, where we see how everyone around this symbiote has adapted, at least for the moment.

Woody harrelson and the mighty Carnage They will be the enemies to defeat, and if you want to see them for yourself, we leave you the preview below.

This movie will pick up exactly where it left off Venom, that is, with Cletus Kasady about to be executed for his crimes; however, a symbiote steps forward and manages to take possession of her body.

From that moment begins a rivalry between Venom and Carnage, who will star in violent battles to determine who is the strongest.

The specific details about the plot of this film are not entirely clear, but the premiere of this first trailer worked to excite fans of the character.

They even released a new poster.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage It has a scheduled release date of September 24, 2021, and unlike other movies we saw in the year, it will only be available in theaters.

They will surely follow the same tone of the previous film, although we expect a little more brutality since both characters are quite bloody.

