Venom plays the role of Vanguard a sort of tank with a higher number of health points than other classes and defensive abilities that allow him to survive by throwing himself into the middle of enemy ranks.

A few days before the start of the closed beta of Marvel Rivals NetEase Games has released a trailer which presents Venom in all its might, showing off its brutal combat skills that it will be able to use in the free-to-play hero shooter for PC and consoles.

Symbiote Abilities

In the video we can see him climbing walls, making great leaps and swinging between buildings using his Symbiote tentacles, which of course can also be used offensively to immobilize enemies, yank them or strike them from a distance. One of his special moves allows Venom to dive into the ground, then emerge to strike nearby targets with a sort of gigantic bite.

Before we leave you, we remind you that Marvel Rivals is currently in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a release date yet to be confirmed, but it will be possible to try it out early thanks to the closed beta scheduled for July 24.

For those who don’t know him, he is a hero shooter 6v6where we can play as some of the most famous heroes and villains in the Marvel world. In addition to Venom, we can play as Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, Hulk, Magneto, Groot, Star-Lord and many more, all characterized by different abilities and powers that reflect their comic book counterparts.