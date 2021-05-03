It’s election season in Mexico and, as in many parts of Latin America, politicians do not know how to get the vote of their electorate. However, now it is the case of the local deputy for Morelia that by the political party Progressive Social Networks destroyed a mural showing Venom, the antihero of the world of Spiderman. This news quickly went viral and was shared by you count like Out of Context Candidates.

Mexico It is a difficult country to be an artist and fan of comics, while in the north of the country there are artists like the Tateria who has made several anime murals, in the south these types of murals are being erased from Venom. Fortunately, the candidate Erik Alejandro González Cardenas contacted the artist Hucker king boggart to offer you an apology, mentioning that he was unaware that his promotion team had done this. Despite this, this did not prevent social networks from turning against this political act.

The original Venom and Carnage mural

The mural made by Hucker king boggart it showed not only Venom, but also to Carnage, facing each other. These two antagonists are known from the saga of Spiderman who have been victims of the symbiotes. These are parasitic aliens that bond with their hosts, creating a symbiotic bond through which a single entity is created.

The destruction was on the side of Venom that was covered with white paint to show the promotion of the Mexican political candidate. However, it was on his social networks that the candidate stated that: ‘THE ADVERTISING OF A CANDIDATE WILL NEVER BE ABOVE THE FREE EXPRESSION AND RESPECT OF THE WORK OF OUR ARTISTS AND OF ANY CITIZEN’ (with these capital letters). Despite this, no one on social media could ignore what happened.

The artist has expressed that he does not want to have anything to do with it. with Mexican politics and about his art, he mentioned that: ‘The damage has already been done and with nothing is repaired’. Sadly, the election season has only just begun. And, we are likely to see more of these abuses.

