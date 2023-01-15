The Texan Hennessey recently announced the arrival of the new Revolution, the track version of the Venom F5 with which to aim openly for the Nurburgring record. The numbers of the F5 are simply impressive, with its 1817 horsepower for 1360 kg of weight, which denote a power-to-weight ratio of 1.34 hp/kg almost surreal for a production car powered by a combustion engine. The very heart of the Hennessey Venom, the Fury engine, is a great work of modern engineering, capable of rewriting the references for high-performance thermals to such an extent as to overshadow the much more famous competitors.

Building a combustion engine for the road with over a thousand horsepower is a daunting task to say the least. The difficulty lies not so much in unleashing the desired power, but in doing so while guaranteeing the reliability necessary to last over time. For example, the most powerful Formula 1 engine ever made, the BMW M12/13, reached peaks of 1200 horsepower, but with use limited to the qualifying lap only. In more recent times, Mercedes has transferred its V6 from the Formula 1 single-seater to Project One, however reducing over 200 horsepower to ensure its duration. The first manufacturer to attempt to break through the 1000 horsepower barrier with a street powerplant was Bugatti with the famous W16, whose maximum evolution has been reached with the Chiron Super Sport 300+. Nevertheless, Hennessey Venom F5’s Fury engine outclasses the renowned W16 in every single aspect.

The Texan V8 reaches 1817 horsepower at 8000 rpm, while the sixteen-cylinder stops at 1600 horsepower at 7100 rpm. The Fury is also slightly superior in terms of peak torque, although in terms of distribution of the delivery curve it has something to envy of the Bugatti. Indeed, the Hennessey engine ensures over 1350 Nm between 2000 and 8000 rpm, contrary to the W16 which guarantees 1600 Nm between 2250 and 7000 rpm. Even more than the absolute values, however, it is interesting to analyze how these are achieved and above all how much Hennessey exploits its eight cylinders more effectively. In fact, the Fury, with its 6.6 litres, has a smaller engine capacity than the 8 liter Bugatti, but the specific power is 37% higher, with 244 horsepower/litre against the 200 horsepower liter of the Chiron Super Sport 300+. The W16 Bugatti also weighs 400 kg, not comparable to the lightness of the Fury, capable of going down to 280 kg.

The natural question therefore arises how Hennessey managed to achieve such performance without emulating the architecture of the W16. Bugatti in fact opted for a high number of cylinders of contained dimensions (496 cc) in order not to weigh excessively the alternating masses, i.e. the pistons and connecting rods, arranging them according to a W pattern in order not to lengthen the crankshaft and encounter bending problems . The Fury, on the other hand, not only delivers more horsepower with a smaller displacement, but it does so with a reduced number of cylinders and therefore larger dimensions (825 cc), with potential vibration problems at high revs. However, it should be considered that the W16 was designed at the dawn of the third millennium, with Bugatti then inheriting its architecture also on subsequent models, while the Fury was born almost two decades laterwith other technologies available that made it possible to break through the 1800 horsepower without dramatically increasing the number of cylinders.

However, Hennessey not only benefited from the technologies of the time, but also designed the engine with a shrewd philosophy, also making use of some innovations developed in-house. Based on the information released, the stroke and bore of the pistons are 95.3 and 104.8 mm respectively, with the Fury which thus arises as a supersquare engine which thanks to the short stroke manages to limit the speed of the pistons and the mechanical stresses on the connecting rods and crankshaft. What benefits from this is the maximum rotation speed, which goes up to 8500 rpm. The Texan V8 also boasts a compression ratio of 10:1, a rather high value for a supercharged. The high compression ratio improves efficiency and performance, but this result would not have been possible without careful work on the fluid dynamics inside the combustion chamber to reduce the risk of detonation. A contribution in this perspective could come from the anomalous arrangement of the water-air intercooler, designed to optimize the cooling of the combustion air, reducing its temperatures to counteract detonation and increase the power released thanks to the greater density. The intercooler is placed under the intake box, integrated in the inlet of the air intake ducts in the cylinders (photo above). This particular and voluminous arrangement of the intake system forced Hennessey to evaluate alternative solutions for the distribution system, which sees a pushrod and rocker arm system for opening the valves (photo below).

The Fury completes with a twin turbocharger, whose casing is made of 3D printed titanium and whose turbine has an impeller diameter of 76 mm. Each compressor alone conveys a flow of air sufficient to feed a 1350 horsepower engine, while the boost pressure reaches 1.6 relative bars. As for the rest of the structure, the V8 is made up of a cast iron block and an aluminum alloy cylinder head, just like the pistons. The connecting rods and crankshaft are made of steel, while the valves are made of titanium.

With its 1800 horsepower compared to a featherweight, the Fury looks like one of the best combustion engines ever developed. We are now waiting to know if, for the Revolution version of the Venom F5, further improvements are planned to the exceptional eight-cylinder Texan, which we can only be impatient to see it go on to assault the records on the road and on the track.