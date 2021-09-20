Venom Carnage’s Fury is about to arrive, e Sony Pictures He released four posters which show a new detail. One of the posters is, in fact, dedicated to Michelle Williams, who could return as She-Venom in the film.

The release date of the film in cinemas has been brought forward to October 1st after several postponements. This sequel to Venom, directed by Andy Serkins, you see Tom Hardy in the role of the protagonist e Woody Harrelson like Cletus Kasady.

In Venom Carnage’s Fury, a symbiont enemy will make its entrance into history. It is about Carnage, which will come to life in the body of serial killer Cletus Kasady and will clash with Venom, linked to Eddie Brock. Two of the protagonists of the newly released posters are Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson, joined by Michelle Williams, in the possible role of She-Venom, and Naomi Harris in those of Shriek, criminal able to manipulate sounds.

According to what some fans whispered, they were lucky enough to see Venom Carnage’s Fury in preview, a very important post-credit scene would be present in the film. Some time ago Sony had officially decided to center its universe on Spider-Man, renaming it Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

From this point of view, and according to the words of the fans, the film could represent a connection with the immense world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many point out, however, that Venom is not part of the Marvel universe, yet the post-credit scene was nominated by several spectators.

The possible connection with Morbius, another film coming out in theaters, combined with Sony Pictures’ decision to change the name of its universe, would seem to be navigating towards a future introduction by Peter Parker in the narrative cycle. The latter could be interpreted by Tom Holland, which is about to return in the highly anticipated Spider-Man No Way Home, out next December 17th.

Whatever the truth, it seems clear that Venom Carnage’s Fury will be of great importance to the future of the franchise. The presence of She-Hulk could reinforce the plot, satisfying fans and making the film the center of the spotlight more than it already is.

Many viewers welcomed the anticipation of the film’s recently announced release in theaters. Faced with the possibility of a post-credit scene turning history around, surely no one will get up from their seats until the last name of the credits.