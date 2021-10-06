From the Italian Film Trailer:

Venom: I’m a predator, I have to be free!

Eddie (Tom Hardy): You have to control your aggression! Or they’ll drag us into Area 51 …

Eddie: Live in my body, live by my rules.

Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson): Eddie Brock, I want to tell you my story. People love serial killers!

Eddie: Kletus, why me?

Cletus Kasady: What’s mine is yours and what’s yours is mine!

Cletus Kasady: I’ve already tasted blood and that isn’t!

Cletus Kasady: The only thing I want is carnage!

Cletus Kasady: I’m not crazy, I’m vindictive.