VENOM PLOT: THE FURY OF CARNAGE
Venom: Carnage’s Fury, directed by Andy Serkis, is the sequel to the first Marvel anti-hero film starring Tom Hardy. After finding a host body in the investigative reporter Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote will face a new enemy, Carnage (Woody Harrelson) alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady. In the post credits scene of the first film, in fact, Eddie Brock on his motorcycle reaches the San Quentin prison to interview the murderer. During their brief dialogue, Kasady foretells that he will be able to get out of prison and carry out a new carnage. The killer, in fact, manages to escape from prison, hosting an alien symbiote, the red Carnage, who will sow terror in the city. Only Brock and his Venom can stop him …
VENOM’S FAMOUS PHRASES: CARNAGE’S FURY
From the Italian Film Trailer:
Venom: I’m a predator, I have to be free!
Eddie (Tom Hardy): You have to control your aggression! Or they’ll drag us into Area 51 …
Eddie: Live in my body, live by my rules.
Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson): Eddie Brock, I want to tell you my story. People love serial killers!
Eddie: Kletus, why me?
Cletus Kasady: What’s mine is yours and what’s yours is mine!
Cletus Kasady: I’ve already tasted blood and that isn’t!
Cletus Kasady: The only thing I want is carnage!
Cletus Kasady: I’m not crazy, I’m vindictive.
