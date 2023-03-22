Something that we cannot deny is that this year has been quite weak for PlayStationgiven that they have not had great launches, removing from the equation the arrival of PSVR2 and Horizon Call of The Mountain. For now, the only strong exclusive that sony has for this year is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2a game that apparently already has a month of release.

on the platform of Twitterthe actor Tony Toddwho is doing the performances of Motion Capture for venom, has replied to one of the fans who are already eager to try the game. Mentioning that in theory this should arrive in September, since the advertising would be launching in August, something a bit rushed for something big.

Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in august. Commercials start dropping in August so I’m told. Hold on to your…and hold your breath! Gonna be necessary —Tony Todd (@TonyTodd54) March 21, 2023

It is worth mentioning that last year God of War Ragnarok released its first trailer so that some four months after the game was released. So with this title something similar would happen. However, August to September is a very short time. So now we must wait for Insomniac Games to release something more official.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will arrive exclusively for PS5.

Editor’s note: The truth is, I don’t think it will come out in September, especially if Soy wants to close the year with a flourish, since there aren’t many games that will reach us in the first half of 2023 either. There is the DLC for Horizon Forbidden West, but not There is much more.