Now that the strike of Hollywood workers seems to have calmed down, let’s finally go back to talking about those products that were postponed and risked cancellation for this very reason: among these not only Deadpool 3, but also Venom 3.

The film will resume filming this week, although we don’t know how much was done before the strikes began. Barring further issues, Sony has delivered the new release date (hopefully) final version of the film.

Venom 3 is scheduled to arrive in theaters onNovember 8, 2024: precisely one year, in short, separates us from the return of the most famous Spider-Man villain of all on the big screen.

Even if the Venom film series has not found much praise among critics and audiences, it is clear that Sony is interested in investigating multiple strands of the Spider-Man universe, telling not only about Miles and Peter, but also about other important supporting actors.

In fact, it is no coincidence that, a few months ago, the film dedicated to another supervillain well known to Spider-Man fans was presented: we are obviously talking about Kraven the Hunter.

Venom 3 involves in the cast some really important names: among these we have Tom Hardy (Eddie and Venom), Michelle Williams (Anne) and Juno Temple, whose role in the film is still unknown.