The filming of ‘Venom 3’, a science fiction and horror film starring Tom Bardy, would start filming these days and everything indicates that The story takes place in Mexico. as shown on social networks images of the filming set.

‘Venom 3’ is a film that Sony is preparing for its Marvel universe and several photographs are already circulating on the set that place Mexico as a central part of the fiction.

The photographs show names of unknown characters, probably of the deceased to whom tribute is paid in the commemoration of the Day of the Dead.

At the moment there is little information about ‘Venom 3’, regarding who else is part of the actors involved, what transcends is that its premiere would be contemplated for February 16, 2024.

On Twitter, the user @QuidVacuo mentions that the first recordings of ‘Venom 3’ will take place in Los Mateos, a neighborhood in Spain influenced by Cartagena Colombia.

Apparently the plot of the film will take place during the Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday that has gained relevance in other parts of the world in recent years.

‘Venom 3’ will not be filmed in Mexico City, but it has been chosen to represent the country in the film and Eddie Brock (a character played by Tom Bardy in said film) will travel to Mexico to embark on an adventure whose nature is still unknown.

The release date of ‘Venom 3’ is tentatively contemplated for the February 16, 2024.

Tom Hardy. Instagram photo

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp