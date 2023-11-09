During the night of yesterday, November 8, it was announced that the strike of Hollywood actors and writers is about to end. Moments later, Sony confirmed that Venom 3 It is a reality, and It will hit movie theaters in just one year.

Through an official announcement, it has been confirmed that the scheduled space in Sony’s calendar occupied by a collaboration with Marvel is Venom 3which will premiere on November 8, 2024. As you may remember, production on this film began at the beginning of the year, but the strike of writers and actors put an indefinite pause on this project.

Although at the moment there is no official information about the history of Venom 3, Fans believe that this installment will take Eddie Brock to different universesthese after the events of the post-credits scene of Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, at the moment there is no concrete information on this point.

In addition to Tom Hardy as Venom, Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor will join the cast. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker will produce alongside Marcel and Hardy. We remind you that Venom 3 It will be released on November 8, 2024. On related topics, here you can see the first image of Venom 3 by Tom Hardy. Likewise, Venom could have its own video game.

Venom is a series that we all know is bad, but it has enough charisma to be a box office success. I just hope the next movie completely forgets about her desire to join the MCU, and focuses entirely on herself.

Via: comic book