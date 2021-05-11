Venom 2: let there be Carnage, the sequel starring Tom Hardy, has fans excited after the release of the first trailer that showed Kletus Casady. Without a doubt, the villain, played by Woody Harrelson, has become the main attraction.

As you remember, the character had already appeared in the post-credit scene of the first installment with a look similar to his counterpart in the comics. However, now we see that the actor will no longer wear that red hair wig. In conversation with IGN, director Andy Serkis decided to talk about it.

“We wanted to give a feeling that he’s been there for some time and that he’s gone through various changes so that we can really (see) what’s going on with the darkness of the character. It was a lot of fun working on this character, on the design, taking him (from) the world of comics (…) It was wonderful to have the opportunity to bring this character that had never been seen on screen before, get to know him through our history and really play with his physique, how he moves, how he extrudes his tentacles ”.

Carnage will be played by Woody Harrelson. Photo: Sony Pictures

Venom 2: let there be Carnage – official synopsis

At the moment there are no further details of the argument. What is certain is that he will have a confrontation with Carnage, a character played by the renowned actor Woody harrelson. The villain is also known to look very different from the post-credit scenes in his prequel.

Venom 2: let there be Carnage – release date

According to official sources, Sony and Marvel Studios would have decided to move the premiere of the film from its initial date in October 2020, until September 24, 2021, adding more anticipation time.