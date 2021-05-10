Here the full trailer of Venom 2 | This Monday, May 8, the first trailer for Venom 2: let there be carnage was released, with the anti-hero of Tom hardy facing off against Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who will later play the villainous symbiote known as Carnage.

The images begin with an Eddie Brock learning to live with Venom, the alien parasite that lives in his body. He even makes breakfast and helps protect the owner of a local grocery store. However, things turn dark when Cletus enters the scene.

Venom 2 trailer: let there be Carnage

Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom 2 arrives with Hardy again in the lead, but this time accompanied by The Irishman star Stephen Graham. Michelle Williams will once again play Anne Weying.

What is Venom 2 about?

As for the synopsis of Venom 2, it is not yet clear which story it will take. What is certain is that he will have a confrontation with Carnage, a character played by the renowned actor Woody harrelson. The villain is also known to look very different from the post-credit scenes in his prequel.

When is Venom 2: let there be Carnage release?

According to official sources, Sony and Marvel Studios would have decided to move the premiere of the film from its initial date in October 2020, until September 24, 2021 , adding more anticipation time. This is due to the impact of the coronavirus in theaters around the world, which remain obligatorily closed.

Who is Carnage?

Before Kletus casady get the crimson symbiote, he was already a ruthless and bloodthirsty killer. This psychopathy was acquired from childhood, as a result of mistreatment suffered by his grandmother.