The second installment of Venom is one of the most anticipated feature films of this 2021. The film will bring back Tom Hardy as the journalist Eddie brock and Woody Harrelson as Carnage.

The film will show for the first time on the big screen Cletus Kasady, one of the most brutal enemies of Peter Parker and Eddie Brock, who is the protagonist of the first trailer.

Venom 2: Let there be Carnage – trailer

Venom 2: let there be Carnage – release date

According to official sources, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios would have decided to move the premiere of the film from its initial date in October 2020, until September 24, 2021, adding more anticipation time. This is due to the impact of the coronavirus in theaters around the world, which remain obligatorily closed.

Venom 2: let there be Carnage – characters

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom

Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady / Carnage

Michelle Williams as Anne Weying

Reid Scott as Dan Lewis

Naomie Harris as Scream

Stephen Graham – undisclosed character

Sean Delaney – undisclosed character

Larry Olubamiwo – undisclosed character

What is Venom 2 let there be Carnage about?

As for the synopsis of Venom 2, it is not yet clear which story it will take. What is certain is that he will have a confrontation with Carnage, a character played by the renowned actor Woody harrelson. The villain is also known to look very different from the post-credit scenes in his prequel.