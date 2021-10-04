Venom: Let There Be Carnage it is now available in international cinemas. Like many other Marvel movies, many people are intrigued by the post-credits scene. While what was presented on this occasion has fans excited, it seems this was not always the plan, and the decision to include a certain character was something that was made at the end of production.

WATCH OUT. VENOM SPOILERS: LET THERE BE CARNAGE NEXT.

The post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage introduces us to Symbiote, who shows Eddie a vision of an alternate universe, where the two characters witness a presentation by J. Jonah Jameson, played by JK Simmons, where he talks about the identity of Spider-Man, something very similar to what we saw at the end of Far from home.

Although this sounds very interesting, this scene almost did not come true. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Andy Serkis, director of this sequel, reveals that this event was never a sure thing. This was what he commented:

“It couldn’t have been more moody if you had tried. (Laughter.) Yes, of course, it was something they talked about before I got to the movie. There were times when he [Spider-Man] it was going to be in the story, potentially, and then it wasn’t. But no, we decided we wanted to actually examine the Venom-verse first. So while we were going through principal photography, the inevitable discussions had to happen, but it wasn’t until very, very late that we got to the precise notion of the trailer that we wanted to put there. “

At the moment it is unknown what this revelation means for the MCU and Spider-Man. Surely after the events of No way home, which will hit theaters this year, we will have clearer information for the future of Spider-Man. However, this scene is quite promising for fans of this character.

