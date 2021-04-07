One of the most anticipated films by Marvel fans is Venom 2: let there be Carnage, a sequel starring Tom Hardy and directed by Andy Serkis.

However, a new delay arrives for the feature film, since Sony Pictures decided that it will be released on October 8, 2021. This is the second change of date given by the company, since the film was going to be released on the big screen on September 24.

“We are pleased to announce that the new Venom installment, ‘Venom 2: let there be Carnage’, will finally hit theaters on October 8, 2021,” Sony Pictures said in a press release.

Although the company has not shared more details about the reason for the change of date of the film, it is believed that the main reason would be not to make the film compete with The Suicide Squad by James Gun, whose release would be in mid-2021.

Sony has also decided to delay Mortal Kombat, a film that was to be released on April 16, but will now be available on HBO Max and in theaters from April 23.

As for the synopsis of Venom 2, it is not yet clear which story it will take. What is certain is that he will have a confrontation with Carnage by Cletus Kasady, a character played by the renowned actor Woody harrelson. The villain is also known to look very different from the post-credit scenes in his prequel.