One of the most anticipated releases by Marvel fans is Venom 2: let there be Carnage, the sequel starring Tom Hardy again and directed by well-known film director Andy Serkis.

Despite the public’s expectations, the film of Sony Pictures will suffer a further delay and will hit theaters on September 24, 2021 . The film was to be released on the big screen on the 17th of the same month.

Venom 2 – Official Trailer

Although the company has not shared more details about the reason for the change of date of the film, it is believed that the main reason would be not to make the film compete with The Suicide Squad by James Gun, whose release would be in mid-2021.

Likewise, Sony has also decided to delay Mortal Kombat, a film that was to be released on April 16, but will now be available on HBO Max and in theaters from April 23.

As for the synopsis of Venom 2, It is not yet clear what story he will take, but what is certain is that he will have a confrontation with Carnage by Cletus Kasady, a character played by the renowned actor Woody harrelson. The villain is also known to look very different from the post-credit scenes in his prequel.

Who is Carnage?

Before Kletus casady get the crimson symbiote, he was already a ruthless and bloodthirsty killer. This psychopathy was acquired from childhood, as a result of mistreatment suffered by his grandmother.

Once in prison he obtained Venom’s abilities after Eddie brock be your cellmate, according to Marvel comics.