Watch Venom 2 ONLINE | Marvel characters have taken over the big screen in 2021. The North American box office has received the solo adventures of Black Widow and Shang-Chi. Now it is the turn of a villain from the comics: Venom. The launch of Let there be Carnage is one of the most anticipated and already has a great antecedent after its passage in the United States and Canada. In that sense, we tell you all the details of the premiere of the film in Peru.

Venom 2 – Official Trailer

When is Venom 2 released in Peru?

Although in the United States Venom: let there be Carnage had its arrival on the big screen on October 1, the film arrived this Wednesday, October 6 in theaters in Mexico.

Secondly, The long-awaited sequel to the symbiote will hit Peruvian theaters this Thursday, October 7. In the case of Spain, viewers will have to wait a little longer because the film will be screened next Friday, October 15.

Where can I watch Venom: let there be Carnage?

The second installment of Venom will reach various movie chains in Peru and the pre-sale has already started. In that sense, the tape will be available in the Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis, CineStar and MovieTime.

Venom 2 has set a new record at the North American box office with a debut of $ 90.1 million. Photo: composition / Sony

How long is Venom: let there be Carnage?

Compared to its original 2018 delivery, Venom: let there be Carnage It will last almost 90 minutes, which is why it is one of the shortest films based on a Marvel character.

What is Venom: let there be Carnage about?

More than a year after the events of Venom (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, granting him superhuman abilities to be a deadly vigilante.

Brock tries to relaunch his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who becomes the host of the Carnage symbiote and escapes from jail after a botched execution.

Carnage will be played by Woody Harrelson. Photo: Composition / Sony Pictures

Venom: let there be Carnage – cast

Venom 2 has in its main cast, in addition to Hardy and Harrelson, Naomie Harris in the role of the villain Shriek. While the additional cast is completed by Michelle Williams, Reid Scott and Stephen Graham.

