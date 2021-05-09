One of the most anticipated films by Marvel and Spider-Man fans is Venom 2: let there be Carnage, a sequel starring Tom Hardy and directed by Andy Serkis.

The film will show for the first time on the big screen Carnage, one of the most brutal enemies of Peter Parker and Eddie Brock, who will be the protagonist of the trailer that will be released on May 10, 2021.

This information comes thanks to Daniel Richtman , a journalist known for filtering the most important news in cinema, especially those involving the Marvel universe and DC Comics.

Daniel Ritchman confirms the Venom 2 trailer on his Twitter account. Photo. Capture Twitter @DanielRPK

As for the synopsis of Venom 2, it is not yet clear which story it will take. What is certain is that he will have a confrontation with Carnage by Cletus Kasady, a character played by the renowned actor Woody harrelson. The villain is also known to look very different from the post-credit scenes in his prequel.

When is Venom 2: let there be Carnage release?

According to official sources, Sony and Marvel Studios would have decided to move the premiere of the film from its initial date in October 2020, until September 24, 2021, adding more anticipation time. This is due to the impact of the coronavirus in theaters around the world, which remain obligatorily closed.

Who is Carnage?

Before Kletus casady get the crimson symbiote, he was already a ruthless and bloodthirsty killer. This psychopathy was acquired from childhood, as a result of mistreatment suffered by his grandmother.

Once in prison he obtained Venom’s abilities after Eddie brock be your cellmate, according to Marvel comics.