One of the most anticipated releases by Marvel fans is Venom 2: let there be Carnage, the sequel starring Tom Hardy again and directed by well-known film director Andy Serkis.

Despite the expectations of the public, the film of Sony Pictures will suffer a further delay and will hit theaters on September 17, 2021 . Recall that the film was scheduled to hit the big screen on June 25 of the same year.

The studio’s decision would have been made after Universal changed the release date of Fast and Furious 9 to the end of June, which would have caused direct competition between the two franchises.

It should be taken into account that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many producers are looking for fewer confrontations between their films to avoid the reduction of sales at the box office.

As for the synopsis of Venom 2, It is not yet clear what story he will take, but what is certain is that he will have a confrontation with Carnage by Cletus Kasady, a character played by the renowned actor Woody harrelson. The villain is also known to look very different from the post-credit scenes in his prequel.

Who is Carnage?

Before Kletus casady get the crimson symbiote, he was already a ruthless and bloodthirsty killer. This psychopathy was acquired from childhood, as a result of mistreatment suffered by his grandmother.

Once in prison he obtained Venom’s abilities after Eddie brock be your cellmate, according to Marvel comics.