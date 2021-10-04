Marvel characters continue to amaze on the big screen. While Fast and Furious 9 was one of the first feature films to establish the terms of performance at the box office, the truth is that superheroes and villains are the new kings of the box office, as Venom has shown: let there be carnage with some enviable 90.1 million dollars in the first three days of its debut in theaters of the North American market (United States and Canada) .

YOU CAN SEE: HBO Max and Venom 2: all the details about the film starring Tom Hardy

As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, before the endearing symbiote reached the projection rooms, Black Widow remained at the top of the list with about 80 million dollars, followed by Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten (also from Marvel Studios) which held just over $ 75 million.

However, there is not everything, because according to Deadline, Let there be carnage exceeded the opening of the original 2018 film by 12%, positioned at 80.2 million dollars. With this, this sequel is located in a short list of films that have managed to surpass its first chapter, something quite promising especially considering the current health situation.

Venom 2 is one of the most anticipated films by fans of the character. Photo: Sony Pictures

YOU CAN SEE: Venom 2: post-credits scene would connect the film with the Marvel Universe

Venom: let there be carnage – official synopsis

More than a year after the events of Venom (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, granting him superhuman abilities to be a deadly vigilante.

Brock tries to relaunch his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the Carnage symbiote and escapes from jail after a botched execution.

When is Venom 2 released in Peru?

To the joy of the fans, the premiere of Venom 2 is scheduled for Thursday, October 7 in Peruvian theaters.

YOU CAN SEE: Venom 2: Where to see the new film starring Tom Hardy?