Venier (Snam): “Warehouses are 95% full, but the difficulty is now”

“The result achieved is essential for next winter and certainly it was not conceivable even just last July, when the goal set at 90% seemed very challenging in itself”. This was stated by Stefano Venier, CEO of Snam, commenting on the filling level of the storage facilities of Stogit (a company wholly owned by Snam).he reached a percentage of 95.2%, for a total of 11.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas, plus 4.5 billion cubic meters of strategic storage.

This result, Venier underlines, “was possible thanks to a ‘system’ action that involved actively both the various components of the government and Arera, and the main operators, as well as Snam. On this front, from today, the action is already aimed at optimizing the disbursement winter and to build, even with the FSRUs, the conditions for next summer’s campaign when it will also be necessary to replace the approximately 2 billion cubic metersi of Russian origin stored this year “.



