The coach spoke at a press conference before the match at Sampdoria

Venezia will play tomorrow afternoon at 6pm against D’Aversa’s Sampdoria, which have two points more than the lagoon in the standings. After the draw with Juventus in the league and the qualification for the second round of the Coppa Italia obtained on Tuesday against Ternana, the coach Paolo Zanetti presented the Ferraris match in the press conference on the eve of Italy, for someone the time of justifications is over and the time has come to prove what it’s worth. There will be no Modolo and Haps, who has a muscle problem, while Vacca and Ceccaroni recover, who will be in the game. There will not even be Okereke, who however is in the process of exceptional recovery; it is possible that for Lazio there is. Molinaro went out on the ice, if he can’t recover at that point I think I’ll move one between Mazzocchi and Ebuehi. Sampdoria impressed me. Lately he has been in good shape, with strong players in front of him in all departments. One of the two fundamental duels will be on Candreva’s wing. We have to do the race on ourselves, if we start looking at the names of the opponents it always seems that we start beaten. Instead we have seen that this is not the case ”.

“We will try to hit them in their weak points – continues the mister aranciorenoverde -. December is a terrible month for us, our numbers are not negative, but they have been messed up by the four goals scored against Verona. Taking four goals from Atalanta at the moment unfortunately can be there. The match with Juventus, despite the abysmal difference in values, we equalized by scoring one goal each. Even in the foreign leagues it happens that Leeds take seven from City with a guru like Bielsa on the bench. If we are at 70% we cannot make it, we must always be at 100%. I don’t want to play a defensive game, we have to try to go there to hit the opponent and score goals. Neither they nor I can know how the opponent will set up the game. We must be ready to have all the characteristics to stay in both games. They have a technical rate that can generate a different match than what has happened lately. Cow? It has little autonomy, it has about an autonomy time. He could start from the bench because Ampadu did well and gives me guarantees. Crnigoj we must be careful to sip the minutes, we must not pull his neck too much. A thought on D’Aversa? I know D’Aversa’s work well, in my opinion he is very good, he achieved great results with Parma and even now he is doing a good championship, the ranking is short, I think their values ​​are slowly coming out, he gives a very precise physiognomy to the his teams, only compliments for him “.

Zanetti also spoke of the Salernitana case: “The Salernitana? Everything can be said except to argue that it could not be foreseen. The team could not be registered, deadlines were given that it is not known if they were respected. We have the problem of saving face and the veracity of the championship. It is an Italian chapter, we should not be surprised today. Notwithstanding the great respect I have for the fans and for the people who work within them. I hope it continues to have a future because the square deserves great stages ”.

December 18, 2021 (change December 18, 2021 | 14:21)

