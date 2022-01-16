At Penzo Okereke, served splendidly by Nani, he gives a point to the orange-blacks after Zurkowski’s advantage from Empoli

Venezia returns to score points in the league after two defeats. Coach Paolo Zanetti commented like this the draw with Empoli to Dazn’s microphones: “We have a lot of ghosts going through our heads, I’m disappointed with the approach we had in the first half, we need to understand why we failed to approach the match in this way. Game with two faces. It was impossible to miss the game on a character level. We are probably not used to playing certain types of games. However, we must always be very aggressive. Before the match I hadn’t had any signs, then after the kick-off everything changes and I have to understand why ”.

“Dwarfs? He hasn’t been training for a month – explains the green-orange mister – I didn’t want him to play. He is a champion, he came in and showed with two plays what it means to have quality. We took it on purpose to raise the technical rate. In the second half we were a whole other team, we attacked, created opportunities and managed to equalize ”.

Luis Nani also spoke at the end of the match: “It’s a really good start, the team had a good match. We have to score as many points as possible, especially at home. Today we could have won but also lost. We knew the road was going to be long. I’m not in the best physical condition, but I’ve tried to do the best I can. This championship is the best, this moment is fantastic for me to try and put minutes in my legs. In the second half we did much better, there was more aggression in the second half ”.

