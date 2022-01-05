Venezia will be hosted tomorrow at 18.30 by Stefano Colantuono’s Salernitana, who won the first leg in Veneto just at the end with a goal from Schiavone. After the pre-Christmas defeat against Lazio and the purchase of Cuisance, the coach Paolo Zanetti presented the Arechi match in the press conference on the eve of he plays and we show up on the pitch. All the rest does not belong to me, football in court is not my bread. The sporting regulations are clear, we fight every day with this scourge that is afflicting everyone. We do not know what will happen. ” .

“We will not have Kiyine (a small muscle problem), the two suspended Caldara and Tessmann – explains Zanetti -, while Fiordilino and Cuisance will be called up and we will have two absences for Covid. Cuisance is a mezzala, he can play either right or left. A little bit. ‘like Busio. Cuisance will raise our technical level, together with Collauto and the team we considered him perfect to recover the characteristics lost with Maleh, to create scoring chances. He played little in this first round so he needs to put minutes, he is a class of ’99 he has quicksilver on him so he doesn’t need who knows what. we will have no problems. I do not see any risk of overlapping with Aramu, the two speak the same language and, indeed, it could be an additional weapon. Cuisance is in line with the vaccination process. Covid? Last year Reggiana had to have all you out for Covid and instead we lost, so I don’t get fooled. How much does it bother me not to eventually play this game from 1 to 10? 10 “.