Venice woke up with its ‘radioactive’ green waters: they investigate why

Venetians woke up this Sunday to an unusual sight: a stretch of water from the city’s central canal had turned a color fluorescent green.

Local authorities have collected water samples and have opened an urgent investigation.

Speculations abound as to what might have caused the color change in the water around the famous Rialto bridge.

Theories range from the accidental spillage of dye ink to a protest by activists advocating for environmental causes.

Italian media reported that local police were examining security cameras to determine if the launch might have been a ruse to coincide with the Volgalonga regatta taking place this weekend.

Many users of social networks said that the images coming out of Venice were reminiscent of the trick carried out in 1968 by the Argentine artist Nicolás García Uriburu, who dyed the waters of the Grand Canal green to raise awareness about ecological issues.

