Venice woke up with its ‘radioactive’ green waters: they investigate why

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The Rialto Bridge is one of the most popular places among tourists visiting Venice.
The Rialto Bridge is one of the most popular places among tourists visiting Venice.
The authorities are looking for the answer to the mystery of how the color changed in a section of the canals.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Venetians woke up this Sunday to an unusual sight: a stretch of water from the city’s central canal had turned a color fluorescent green.
Local authorities have collected water samples and have opened an urgent investigation.
Speculations abound as to what might have caused the color change in the water around the famous Rialto bridge.
Theories range from the accidental spillage of dye ink to a protest by activists advocating for environmental causes.
Italian media reported that local police were examining security cameras to determine if the launch might have been a ruse to coincide with the Volgalonga regatta taking place this weekend.
Many users of social networks said that the images coming out of Venice were reminiscent of the trick carried out in 1968 by the Argentine artist Nicolás García Uriburu, who dyed the waters of the Grand Canal green to raise awareness about ecological issues.
Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.
BBC-NEWS-SRC: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-65742818, IMPORTING DATE: 2023-05-29 00:30:06
Credits: BBC World
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Venice #woke #radioactive #green #waters #investigate
Leave a Reply