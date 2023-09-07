The city of Venice, located in northern Italy and known for its “streets of water”, will now charge an entrance fee for visitors who only go to the city for a walk, without paying for accommodation.

This Tuesday (5), local authorities revealed the details of the entrance fee, which will be 5 euros (about R$ 27). With the measure, Venice becomes the first city in the world to charge fees from visitors who do not stay overnight in the municipality.

The measure will come into effect from 2024 and is not yet definitive. The mayor of Venice said on X (new Twitter name) that the measure will be an “experiment” and will have an initial duration of 30 days.

According to local authorities, if the idea works, the fee will have to be paid once a year and in periods of greater peak tourism, such as long weekends and Carnival.

In a statement, the city council said that “the aim is to discourage one-day tourism at certain times”. The statement added that “a future resolution will establish the dates when the fee will apply.”

The idea is that visitors over 14 years old pay to enter the area where the historic buildings and squares of Venice are concentrated.

Local inhabitants, workers who commute to the city and those who have a second home in Venice and pay local taxes will be exempt from paying the fee – as well as tourists staying overnight in the municipality and those attending sporting events. Even with the exemptions, people will still have to register online to book their trip to the city.

According to the American CNN, this measure is the most lenient than the previous proposal. Since 2019, Venice authorities have been debating a “contributo di accesso” (access fee) for all day visitors, throughout the year, on a scale of 3 euros (R$16) to 10 euros (US$ 53).

Simone Venturini, the city’s tourism councilor, said in a statement that the changes were made from the “original proposal, taking into account the opinions of citizens and opposition councilors”.

“Aware of the urgency of finding a new balance between the rights of those who live, work and study in Venice and those who visit the city, we position ourselves as global leaders,” he said in a statement.

“Tourism management is a priority for the future of our city – a city that will always remain open to everyone.”