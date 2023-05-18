Venice, visas denied to three African men. Here’s what happened

It’s touring the world there blatant exclusion Of three collaborators Of Lesley Lokko at the Biennial of Venice. The internationally renowned writer and architect and curator of the show– we read in La Repubblica – asked for it to arrive from Africa three of his collaborators for the event. But the ambassador Italian into Ghana Daniela d’Orlandi defined them”non-essential young people in Europe“, rejecting their visas. The exhibition, further mockery, was really supposed to send the message of a bridge between Europe and Africa. the three men, according to the embassy, ​​were not eligible to enter in the Schengen areathe rule “imposes an assessment not on the purpose of the trip or on the reliability of the guests, but on the possession of the requirements expected by each applicant”.

The news now – continues Repubblica – is bouncing a international level. It was Lesley Lokko herself who said that the ambassador had “accused her of trying to bring ‘non-essential young people’ into Europe”. specified that it Biennale staff “He did everything he could to helpbut without success. President Cicutto and General Manager Andrea del Mercato were magnificent and tireless. Not even they can influence a ambitious diplomat career seeker get noticed from a right-wing government“.

