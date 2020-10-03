Around 130 centimeters of flood were expected. As a protection against the “Acqua alta” in Venice, the controversial Mose flood protection system went into operation – and with success. Observers speak of a historic day.

In the fight against floods, Venice used its controversial Mose flood protection system for the first time on October 3rd. A total of 78 movable barriers were installed in the Italian lagoon city.

E.t was the first test under full load: In Venice, the controversial Mose flood protection system was started up for the first time in a real danger situation – and successfully.

Numerous users followed and documented the experiment under the hashtag “#Mose”, several of them posted photos of St. Mark’s Square, which showed no massive flooding (Italian: “acqua alta”) until shortly before Saturday noon – the expected high tide.

“It works,” said a delighted Twitter user. Another Userin wrotethat the water level in front of the structure was 122 centimeters shortly before 11 a.m., but only 69 centimeters within the city.

Photos from the dpa news agency show that there was a slight flood at noon on the square, which is popular with tourists. Pictures from other parts of the city even show only rain-soaked streets.

A total of 78 movable barriers had been erected in the Italian lagoon city by Saturday, which took a hundred employees. A flood of 130 centimeters was expected, in fact 125 centimeters were measured as the high point.

From a boat, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro watched the barriers being raised. “We are satisfied,” he said, deliberately understating, but with a lot of emotion in his voice.

The government-commissioned Mose project manager Giuseppe Fiengo praised the first use of the system as a “great moment”, and the adjective “historical” could often be read on social media.

In the future, only a team of 18 employees will probably be needed to activate the system in the event of impending floods. In addition, it will soon be used from a flood forecast of 1.10 meters.

The principle behind MOSE

And this is how the flood protection of Moses works (actually MOSE: “modulo sperimental elettromeccanico “): A total of 78 movable elements are installed in three places on the lagoon. The large yellow steel boxes are usually filled with water and then lie on the sea floor.

Used for the first time under severe weather conditions: the Moses barrier, which is supposed to protect Venice from flooding Source: Getty Images

When they are closed, the water is forced out with compressed air so that – one after the other – they straighten up and form a barrier that then protects the city of Venice from the waters of the Adriatic. Complete erection can be achieved in less than an hour.

The view of St. Mark’s Square at lunchtime, the expected high tide – the high tide is moderate Source: Getty Images

Without the movable underwater dams, the floods could flood half the city. The protection system, the construction of which began in 2003, has fallen into disrepute due to corruption, construction delays and increasing costs. Environmentalists also have concerns about the lagoon’s fragile ecosystem.

Meanwhile over five billion costs

Moses was originally supposed to be completed in 2011, at a cost of 1.8 billion euros. In addition to the immense time lag, the costs have now risen to 5.5 billion euros.

In November 2019, Venice experienced floods that were more devastating than in more than 50 years. Flood protection was already being considered after the dramatic flooding of Venice in 1966. At that time the water was 194 cm above sea level, a level that has never been reached since.