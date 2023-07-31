Venice is in danger. In the past few hours, Unesco has recommended that the well-known Italian city be included in the list of World Heritage Sites in danger. “Continuous development, the impacts of climate change and mass tourism risk causing irreversible changes to the outstanding universal value” of Venice, notes the World Heritage Centre, a branch of UNESCO, which “recommends its inscription in the list of World Heritage Sites in Danger”. This recommendation, in order to be implemented, will have to be voted on in September by the member states of the UN body.