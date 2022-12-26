The latest purchase of the transfer market made by the Venetian team Real Martellago (Promozione D) goes beyond the sporting dimension: he returned after more than a year and a half of hiatus defender Andrea Barison, stopped in these long months after being struck by leukemia. The young defender, born in 2002, residing in Santa Maria di Sala (Venice) has never given up and has now officially returned to being part of coach Alessandro Tamai’s group. Taken in charge and cared for from Oncohematology of the IOV headquarters in Castelfranco Venetoon the occasion of Christmas Andrea launches a message of affection and hope: “I had started the University of Padua, faculty of management engineering last year but I was forced to give up after just a week because the diagnosis arrived at the same time. And it was a great “blow”. Before that, I knew nothing about leukemia – he says -, from evening to morning I found myself, at the age of only 19, at the Istituto Oncologico Veneto, hospitalized for the first time from 21 October to 18 November. I was hospitalized for another ten, a total of four months at the IOV”.

Andrea Barison was treated, ended the hospitalization. “Now I follow a pharmacological therapy and infusions to be given every two months, I have to continue with the protocol until June 2024 but in early October of this year I resumed going to University, I have already taken two exams and I am happy: to return I thought it was more difficult than normal life, it’s nice to wake up in the morning at home and have so many things to do, rather than in the hospital and thinking about how to get through the day”. His jewels, who have supported and helped him, constantly rooting for him, are his family and friends. “Having them close was very important: to those who find themselves, young or not, experiencing what I have experienced, I say that, even if it is difficult, one must think that it is an experience that ends, and that it will remain only a bad memory. “Ugly” is a big word, because from this story I learned to recognize true friends, who came to see me every Saturday in the hospital, or under the window if you couldn’t get in, or up to the hospital room door. I also remember the hospital staff with great affection: when I have checkups I always go to the ward to say hello and to thank them, they have always treated me like a son: I was the youngest in there and therefore I was easily remembered”.