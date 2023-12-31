The city of canals continues in its efforts to curb the negative impact of tourism.

Now, Venice will ban loudspeakers and tourist groups of more than 25 peoplein an attempt to alleviate the consequences of mass tourism in the Italian city.

The new rules will come into force in Juneaccording to a statement from the city.

In the case of the use of the speakershave been banned because can “generate confusion and inconvenience.”

Overtourism is an urgent and widely recognized problem in the city of canals, one of the most visited places in Europe.

Elisabetta Pesce, responsible for the city's security, declared that the latest measures “aim to improve the management of organized groups in the historic center.”

The city is barely 7.6 square kilometers, but it received almost 13 million tourists in 2019, according to the Italian National Statistics Institute. Visitor numbers are expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels in the coming years.

Earlier this year, UNESCO declared that the city should be included on a list of world heritage sites in dangersince the impact of climate change and mass tourism threaten to cause irreversible changes.

In 2021 Large cruise ships were prohibited from entering the historic center of Venice through the Giudecca canal, after a ship crashed in the port.

Critics also argued that the ships caused pollution and eroded the foundations of the city, which suffers from periodic flooding.

