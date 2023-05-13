A 52-year-old from Verona has been indicted for having tied his partner’s teenage son with a leash. The man’s intent was to prevent the boy from defending his mother, who suffered attacks and threats especially during the lockdown period. The accusation is of abuse in the family, damage, injury, threats and private violence.

The episodes covered by the trial date back to the period of the restrictions for Covid, but the woman allegedly reported others, including sexual assault, which she however had retracted. Indicted, the man was acquitted of the most serious charge and sentenced to eight months for threatening his sister and her mother.

The facts reported Later, in February 2021, the 52-year-old allegedly tied the dog’s leash around the chest of the boy, who was 17 at the time, to hold him back and prevent him from defending his mother. Among the other facts reported, the man allegedly had his ATM handed over, then struck the woman on the head and back with the telephone, grabbed a knife and also threatened her partner’s sister. The trial will begin on June 9.