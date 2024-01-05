Father throws five-year-old daughter from balcony, then attempts suicide. The man, unharmed, was arrested for attempted murder

In Cinto Caomaggiore (Venice) a man threw his five-year-old daughter from the balcony on the first floor of a house, then jumped himself, attempting to commit suicide. He was separated from his wife and had the child in his care during the Christmas holidays. The little girl remained conscious and was urgently transported by helicopter to Treviso hospital due to head trauma. Her father, unharmed, was arrested for attempted murder.

READ ALSO: Pistorius out of prison: the former athlete on probation until 2029

Subscribe to the newsletter

