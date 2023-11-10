The lagoon players win the advance match of the 13th round of the championship against the Calabrian Giallorossi. Forward with the usual Pohjanpalo, Vanoli’s team is revived by Ghion’s great shot before Johnsen’s decisive goal

Oscar Maresca

Venezia struggled in the first half, remained down to ten men in the final but took the three points. At Penzo, Vanoli’s team beat Catanzaro 2-1 in the first match of the thirteenth matchday. Pohjanpalo broke the deadlock with a penalty, with his fourth goal of the season, Ghion equalised, scoring his first goal in Serie B. But former Ajax player Johnsen scored the decisive 2-1 just before half-time. Venezia thus remains in second place in the standings with 27 points, momentarily -2 behind leaders Parma. Third defeat in a row for the Calabrian club. All the others will be on the pitch between Saturday and Sunday. Pecchia’s team takes on Lecco away, closing the round: Spezia-Ternana, Brescia-Cremonese and Palermo-Cittadella. See also Game Endings - In the mythology of generations

errors and goals — In the first half Catanzaro pressed and Venezia tried to restart. Johnsen on one side and Vandeputte on the other inserted themselves at the right times and created dangers. The Calabrian defense is not very attentive in the 23rd minute, when Ellertsson sprints left past the booked Situm: Fulignati comes out and brings him down. It’s a penalty kick, Pohjanpalo goes to the spot and wrong-foots the goalkeeper: fourth goal of the season for the Finn. A goal that had been missing for a month and a half: the attacker made up for the eleven-metre error committed against Reggiana. Vivarini’s team continues to attack, Iemmello gets a rebound from Bertinato but is offside. In the 39th minute the usual Vandeputte unloads well for Ghion: the midfielder unleashes a very strong right-footed shot from the edge. It’s 1-1: first goal in Serie B for the class of 2000. Before the break, there’s also time for another goal. The visiting rearguard is surprised again: Pohjanpalo launches Johnsen, the Norwegian scores the 2-1 ahead of Fulignati. See also Inzaghi's hand on the Inter project: he wants Lukaku with Dybala

Venice is better — The home team’s goalkeeper was practically never involved in the second half. Vanoli’s men manage the ball better, Pohjanpalo comes close to scoring the third goal, saved by Fulignati. The Catanzaro goalkeeper was also forced into overtime on Busio in the 60th minute. Twenty minutes later, Venezia appears again in front with Gytkjaer having just come on in place of the Finnish striker: Catanzaro’s defense makes a wall. In the final naivety of Bjarkason: hard tackle on Ghion and direct red after the referee’s VAR check. The match director grants seven minutes of injury time. Bertinato has to block a cross from Brighenti with his fists. Brignola also gets deflected by Modolo. It ends 2-1, another knockout for Vivarini’s team. Third consecutive success for Venezia.