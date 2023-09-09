Venice – “Min…a! Everything was delicious, except the bill. There were four of us, one of whom bought spaghetti with tomato sauce to save money: but he didn’t believe they cost 30 euros! Thanks to Jonathan Sferra who invited us but when he saw the bill he didn’t pay. And then they say that Taormina is expensive…”.

Cateno De Luca, mayor of Taormina, has fed yet another receipt of discord to social media: 309 euros for a dinner for four people in Venice. In the center, to be honest, even if it is not possible to trace the name of the restaurant from the tax document. In defense of which he intervened the Venetian Tourism Councilor, Simone Venturini: “In restaurants it is always good to consult the prices on the menu. The controversy over prices seems cloying. And Venice has higher logistics costs than Southern Italy.”

On the web, as expected, comments are divided between disbelief and reference to the real world. “Maybe they were cherry tomatoes with freshly grown basil, Parmigiano Reggiano and a gold-plated dish: otherwise the price cannot be explained.” “15 euros 3 bottles of water… it was definitely Lourdes water. With that amount you can buy 7/8 cases of water”. “It’s the year of receipts… You sit down, look at the menu, see the prices. You can always go to another restaurant.”

“What do you do to get some visibility: make yourself look like a poor person, complain about the bill after seeing the prices on the menu”. “It was enough to choose a tavern, as we say, and many discussions were avoided… There’s no point in complaining”.