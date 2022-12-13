Venice, the truck with the effigy of Mussolini appears: “unacceptable shame” Today, December 13, 2022, a lorry in the Grand Canal in Venice attracted the attention and indignation of passers-by. The truck in question was all black: on the driver’s side the stylized effigy of Mussolini and on the engine the inscription “The Dux”. To report the news is the Corriere della Sera. Arrived in the Grand Canal on a bargewhich moored in front at the Hotel Bauer to take away furnishings and other materials in view of the massive renovation decided by the property. The Austrian entrepreneur Signa Rene Benkoin two and a half years will renew offer and comfort and in the meantime will leave 200 employees at homefor which the dismissal procedure has been initiated. Negotiations with Confindustria were held this afternoon. While the sighting of the truck dates back to this morning. “No ghe credo” (I don’t believe it, ed), laugh the authors of the video that went viral. See also Gasly, show duel with Hamilton: "Mercedes less good than the past" | FormulaPassion.it Bauer’s justification

"The nostalgic lorry is from an external transporter and we had it removed. No comment. I'm very sorry," they say direction of Bauer. Citizens, workers and committees called the police as the truck drove away. But when the agents arrived at the scene, the truck had already disappeared into thin air. Now it is being investigated for possible apology for fascism. Possibly because the Scelba law in jurisprudential application says that the apology takes place when the exaltation of symbols is capable of triggering the reconstitution of the dictatorial regime. The condemnation of the PNA "It is an evident apologetic exaltation of the greatest exponent of fascism that l'Anpi strongly condemns and which will be the subject of a complaint", declared the local president of the partisans association Maria Cristina Paoletti. "We need to note that in the new political climate there are those who manifest their own nostalgic impulses in an ever more brazen way, scarring the image of a city with a strong anti-fascist tradition like Venice", he added.