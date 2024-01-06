VENICE. For some time safe against high water, thanks to the Mose, but also to the system of glass panels along its perimeter, the Basilica of San Marco instead had to deal with high tide again this morning, which reached the narthex. This is due to the failure to position the 6 glass gates in the removable gates of the protective 'belt' positioned a year ago around the Basilica. An oversight in the management of the system, which will now have to be clarified. In fact, it reached almost 100 centimeters at 3.30 pm this morning at the Cnr platform.

Fortunately it was not an exceptional high tide: the maximum peak was 97 centimeters above the mean sea level, therefore sufficient only to flood the lowest areas of the city, such as San Marco, located at 85 centimeters above the tide gauge zero. With forecasts below one metre, or slightly higher, the MOSE is not activated (it rises with forecasts fluctuating between 15 and 20 metres). And this leaves Venice exposed to modest flooding in the lower areas of the historic center.

The forecast for Sunday is a minimum of 65 cm at 1 am and a maximum of 1.05 cm at 7.05 am.